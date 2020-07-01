All apartments in San Antonio
7131 SUMMER WAY
Last updated March 25 2020 at 10:59 PM

7131 SUMMER WAY

7131 Summer Way · No Longer Available
Location

7131 Summer Way, San Antonio, TX 78240

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A beautiful 2 story home with 3 bedrooms, 2&1/2 baths. Located in the heart of the Medical Center in a gated, quiet, private community with a nice neighborhood park. Easy quick access to main streets and hospitals, loop 410, IH-10, loop 1604, USAA, UTSA. A master bedroom with master bath, double vanity, extended shower, walk-in closet. 2 bedrooms upstairs with the full bath. The kitchen, dining room, laundry & bathrooms have 18x18 tiles, living room has a beautiful wooden floor. Beautiful tall cabinets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7131 SUMMER WAY have any available units?
7131 SUMMER WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7131 SUMMER WAY have?
Some of 7131 SUMMER WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7131 SUMMER WAY currently offering any rent specials?
7131 SUMMER WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7131 SUMMER WAY pet-friendly?
No, 7131 SUMMER WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 7131 SUMMER WAY offer parking?
Yes, 7131 SUMMER WAY offers parking.
Does 7131 SUMMER WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7131 SUMMER WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7131 SUMMER WAY have a pool?
No, 7131 SUMMER WAY does not have a pool.
Does 7131 SUMMER WAY have accessible units?
No, 7131 SUMMER WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 7131 SUMMER WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 7131 SUMMER WAY does not have units with dishwashers.

