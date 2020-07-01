7126 WESTLYN DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Owner is offering half-off first-month rent. This wonderful little house has a great open floor plan, no carpet, two living areas, a refrigerator, a spacious back patio, large yard with mature trees, The garage unit has been converted into a second living space with full bath and kitchen that can be used as an extra bedroom, entertainment room, or workshop space. Don't miss the opportunity to call this great little house your home. Close to Lackland Air Force base as well as shopping and dining.