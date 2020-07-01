All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:58 PM

7126 WESTLYN DR

7126 Westlyn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7126 Westlyn Drive, San Antonio, TX 78227
Lackland Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
clubhouse
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Owner is offering half-off first-month rent. This wonderful little house has a great open floor plan, no carpet, two living areas, a refrigerator, a spacious back patio, large yard with mature trees, The garage unit has been converted into a second living space with full bath and kitchen that can be used as an extra bedroom, entertainment room, or workshop space. Don't miss the opportunity to call this great little house your home. Close to Lackland Air Force base as well as shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7126 WESTLYN DR have any available units?
7126 WESTLYN DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7126 WESTLYN DR have?
Some of 7126 WESTLYN DR's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7126 WESTLYN DR currently offering any rent specials?
7126 WESTLYN DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7126 WESTLYN DR pet-friendly?
No, 7126 WESTLYN DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 7126 WESTLYN DR offer parking?
Yes, 7126 WESTLYN DR offers parking.
Does 7126 WESTLYN DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7126 WESTLYN DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7126 WESTLYN DR have a pool?
No, 7126 WESTLYN DR does not have a pool.
Does 7126 WESTLYN DR have accessible units?
No, 7126 WESTLYN DR does not have accessible units.
Does 7126 WESTLYN DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 7126 WESTLYN DR does not have units with dishwashers.

