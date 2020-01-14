All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated August 15 2019 at 12:53 AM

7121 Thrush View Ln

7121 Thrush View Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7121 Thrush View Lane, San Antonio, TX 78209
Oak Park - Northwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Near Fort Sam Terrell Hills, Alamo Height, the Austin Highway, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7121 Thrush View Ln have any available units?
7121 Thrush View Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 7121 Thrush View Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7121 Thrush View Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7121 Thrush View Ln pet-friendly?
No, 7121 Thrush View Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 7121 Thrush View Ln offer parking?
Yes, 7121 Thrush View Ln offers parking.
Does 7121 Thrush View Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7121 Thrush View Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7121 Thrush View Ln have a pool?
No, 7121 Thrush View Ln does not have a pool.
Does 7121 Thrush View Ln have accessible units?
No, 7121 Thrush View Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7121 Thrush View Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 7121 Thrush View Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7121 Thrush View Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 7121 Thrush View Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
