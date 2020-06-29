Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

7119 Faith Way #101 Available 10/11/19 Luxury 3 Bedroom Townhome Located Near South Texas Medical Center, San Antonio, Texas! -

Custom 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome located near South Texas Medical Center. High end features include granite kitchen countertops, tiled back splash, recessed lighting in kitchen, deep undermount kitchen sink with pull out faucet, modern brushed nickel plumbing fixtures, upscale wood look plank tile flooring, upgraded carpet, walk in master shower, full size washer & dryer connections, 2 car garage, covered patio, fenced back yard and much more! Year Built 2016'. Convenient commute located just 1 mile from loop 1604, 3.5 miles from loop 410. APPLY ON-LINE TODAY!



From Hwy 410 take Babcock west to left on Eckhert, to right on John Marshall to left on Kyle Rote to right on Faith Way.

(Please use these directions as Faith Way is not showing up on internet maps yet. Instead search Kyle Rot St.)



(RLNE2950046)