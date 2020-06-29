All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 7119 Faith Way #101.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
7119 Faith Way #101
Last updated October 9 2019 at 10:35 AM

7119 Faith Way #101

7119 Faith Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7119 Faith Way, San Antonio, TX 78240

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
7119 Faith Way #101 Available 10/11/19 Luxury 3 Bedroom Townhome Located Near South Texas Medical Center, San Antonio, Texas! -
Custom 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome located near South Texas Medical Center. High end features include granite kitchen countertops, tiled back splash, recessed lighting in kitchen, deep undermount kitchen sink with pull out faucet, modern brushed nickel plumbing fixtures, upscale wood look plank tile flooring, upgraded carpet, walk in master shower, full size washer & dryer connections, 2 car garage, covered patio, fenced back yard and much more! Year Built 2016'. Convenient commute located just 1 mile from loop 1604, 3.5 miles from loop 410. APPLY ON-LINE TODAY!

From Hwy 410 take Babcock west to left on Eckhert, to right on John Marshall to left on Kyle Rote to right on Faith Way.
(Please use these directions as Faith Way is not showing up on internet maps yet. Instead search Kyle Rot St.)

(RLNE2950046)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7119 Faith Way #101 have any available units?
7119 Faith Way #101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7119 Faith Way #101 have?
Some of 7119 Faith Way #101's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7119 Faith Way #101 currently offering any rent specials?
7119 Faith Way #101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7119 Faith Way #101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7119 Faith Way #101 is pet friendly.
Does 7119 Faith Way #101 offer parking?
Yes, 7119 Faith Way #101 offers parking.
Does 7119 Faith Way #101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7119 Faith Way #101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7119 Faith Way #101 have a pool?
No, 7119 Faith Way #101 does not have a pool.
Does 7119 Faith Way #101 have accessible units?
No, 7119 Faith Way #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 7119 Faith Way #101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7119 Faith Way #101 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Vecina Apartments
20915 Wilderness Oak
San Antonio, TX 78258
The Joseph at Huebner
11660 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Starclub
8800 Starcrest Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217
The Lila At Oakgate
3500 Oakgate Dr
San Antonio, TX 78230
Maxwell Townhomes
11146 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Dalian Monterrey Village
10102 Ingram Rd
San Antonio, TX 78245
Village at Vickery Grove
11518 Dakota Sky
San Antonio, TX 78249
The Upton at Longhorn Quarry
4906 Wurzbach Parkway
San Antonio, TX 78217

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio