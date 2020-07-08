Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
7111 Shady Grove Dr
7111 Shady Grove Dr
7111 Shady Grove Drive
No Longer Available
Location
7111 Shady Grove Drive, San Antonio, TX 78227
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
NEAR LACKLAND AFB - Large lot, 3 bedroom 2 bath near off Military, near Lackland, restaurants and shops. Newly renovated, new appliances!
(RLNE5803729)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7111 Shady Grove Dr have any available units?
7111 Shady Grove Dr doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 7111 Shady Grove Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7111 Shady Grove Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7111 Shady Grove Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7111 Shady Grove Dr is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 7111 Shady Grove Dr offer parking?
No, 7111 Shady Grove Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7111 Shady Grove Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7111 Shady Grove Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7111 Shady Grove Dr have a pool?
No, 7111 Shady Grove Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7111 Shady Grove Dr have accessible units?
No, 7111 Shady Grove Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7111 Shady Grove Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7111 Shady Grove Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7111 Shady Grove Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7111 Shady Grove Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
