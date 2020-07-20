Rent Calculator
7110 Spring Leaf Dr
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:12 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7110 Spring Leaf Dr
7110 Spring Leaf St
·
No Longer Available
Location
7110 Spring Leaf St, San Antonio, TX 78249
Oxbow
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3-2-2 conveniently located in the Oxbow Subdivision. Close to UTSA, Fiesta Texas and lots of shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7110 Spring Leaf Dr have any available units?
7110 Spring Leaf Dr doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 7110 Spring Leaf Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7110 Spring Leaf Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7110 Spring Leaf Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7110 Spring Leaf Dr is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 7110 Spring Leaf Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7110 Spring Leaf Dr offers parking.
Does 7110 Spring Leaf Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7110 Spring Leaf Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7110 Spring Leaf Dr have a pool?
No, 7110 Spring Leaf Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7110 Spring Leaf Dr have accessible units?
No, 7110 Spring Leaf Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7110 Spring Leaf Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7110 Spring Leaf Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7110 Spring Leaf Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7110 Spring Leaf Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
