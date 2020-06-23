All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

711 Nevada St

711 Nevada Street · No Longer Available
Location

711 Nevada Street, San Antonio, TX 78203
Nevada Street

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly remodeled (MAIN HOUSE) San Antonio Gem! Everything NEW from the roof, water heater and AC to the floors, cabinets and appliances! This is a must see, beautiful remodel. Close to downtown and easy highway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 Nevada St have any available units?
711 Nevada St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 711 Nevada St currently offering any rent specials?
711 Nevada St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 Nevada St pet-friendly?
No, 711 Nevada St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 711 Nevada St offer parking?
Yes, 711 Nevada St offers parking.
Does 711 Nevada St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 711 Nevada St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 Nevada St have a pool?
No, 711 Nevada St does not have a pool.
Does 711 Nevada St have accessible units?
No, 711 Nevada St does not have accessible units.
Does 711 Nevada St have units with dishwashers?
No, 711 Nevada St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 711 Nevada St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 711 Nevada St has units with air conditioning.
