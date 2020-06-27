All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 7105 MICAYLA COVE #101.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
7105 MICAYLA COVE #101
Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:46 AM

7105 MICAYLA COVE #101

7105 Micayla Cv · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Sunrise
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7105 Micayla Cv, San Antonio, TX 78244
Sunrise

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
7105 Micayla Cove #101, San Antonio, TX. 78244 - Nice 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse with a 1 car garage in a gated community. Conveniently located in the Northeast area, minutes from Fort Sam Houston & Randolph AFB. Front yard lawn care included. Privacy fenced backyard. Ceramic tile on the first floor w/carpet upstairs. Tenant also responsible for $70/month payment for water. Tenant must enroll in the A/C Filter Replacement Program. Cost is $125.00 every 6 months.

Please go to https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mu6CyH9KycqyXOCvF3tkuVdAqFcNbbmX/view?usp=sharing to review Screening Criteria and Application Addenda before applying.

(RLNE3232337)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7105 MICAYLA COVE #101 have any available units?
7105 MICAYLA COVE #101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7105 MICAYLA COVE #101 have?
Some of 7105 MICAYLA COVE #101's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7105 MICAYLA COVE #101 currently offering any rent specials?
7105 MICAYLA COVE #101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7105 MICAYLA COVE #101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7105 MICAYLA COVE #101 is pet friendly.
Does 7105 MICAYLA COVE #101 offer parking?
Yes, 7105 MICAYLA COVE #101 offers parking.
Does 7105 MICAYLA COVE #101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7105 MICAYLA COVE #101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7105 MICAYLA COVE #101 have a pool?
No, 7105 MICAYLA COVE #101 does not have a pool.
Does 7105 MICAYLA COVE #101 have accessible units?
No, 7105 MICAYLA COVE #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 7105 MICAYLA COVE #101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7105 MICAYLA COVE #101 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Find a Sublet
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The View at Crownridge
7602 Luskey Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78256
The Benton
6710 Babcock Road
San Antonio, TX 78249
View at Westover Hills Apartments
3010 W Loop 1604 N
San Antonio, TX 78251
The Alhambra SENIOR APARTMENT HOMES
7130 New Laredo Highway
San Antonio, TX 78211
Tara
8051 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX 78209
Ashley Oaks
16400 Henderson Pass
San Antonio, TX 78232
The Tobin Estate Apartments
3310 Oakwell Court
San Antonio, TX 78218
OXLY Apartments
5810 Utsa Dr
San Antonio, TX 78249

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio