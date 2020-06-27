Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

7105 Micayla Cove #101, San Antonio, TX. 78244 - Nice 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse with a 1 car garage in a gated community. Conveniently located in the Northeast area, minutes from Fort Sam Houston & Randolph AFB. Front yard lawn care included. Privacy fenced backyard. Ceramic tile on the first floor w/carpet upstairs. Tenant also responsible for $70/month payment for water. Tenant must enroll in the A/C Filter Replacement Program. Cost is $125.00 every 6 months.



Please go to https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mu6CyH9KycqyXOCvF3tkuVdAqFcNbbmX/view?usp=sharing to review Screening Criteria and Application Addenda before applying.



(RLNE3232337)