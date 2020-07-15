All apartments in San Antonio
7102 MICAYLA COVE #103
Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:49 AM

7102 MICAYLA COVE #103

7102 Micayla Cv · No Longer Available
Location

7102 Micayla Cv, San Antonio, TX 78244
Sunrise

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
7102 MICAYLA COVE #103 Available 08/12/19 7102 Micayla Cove #103, San Antonio, TX. 78244 - All showings require a 24 hour notice. Photos were taken prior to tenant moving in. Nice 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse with a 1 car garage in a gated community. Conveniently located in the Northeast area, minutes from Fort Sam Houston & Randolph AFB. Front yard lawn care included. Privacy fenced backyard. Ceramic tile on the first floor w/carpet upstairs. Tenant also responsible for $70/month payment. Tenant must enroll in the A/C Filter Replacement Program. Cost is $125.00 every 6 months.

Please go to https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mu6CyH9KycqyXOCvF3tkuVdAqFcNbbmX/view?usp=sharing to review Screening Criteria and Application Addenda before applying.

(RLNE3456841)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7102 MICAYLA COVE #103 have any available units?
7102 MICAYLA COVE #103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7102 MICAYLA COVE #103 have?
Some of 7102 MICAYLA COVE #103's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7102 MICAYLA COVE #103 currently offering any rent specials?
7102 MICAYLA COVE #103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7102 MICAYLA COVE #103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7102 MICAYLA COVE #103 is pet friendly.
Does 7102 MICAYLA COVE #103 offer parking?
Yes, 7102 MICAYLA COVE #103 offers parking.
Does 7102 MICAYLA COVE #103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7102 MICAYLA COVE #103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7102 MICAYLA COVE #103 have a pool?
No, 7102 MICAYLA COVE #103 does not have a pool.
Does 7102 MICAYLA COVE #103 have accessible units?
No, 7102 MICAYLA COVE #103 does not have accessible units.
Does 7102 MICAYLA COVE #103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7102 MICAYLA COVE #103 does not have units with dishwashers.
