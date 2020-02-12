Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
710 SUMNER DR
710 SUMNER DR
710 Sumner Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
710 Sumner Drive, San Antonio, TX 78209
Willshire Terrace
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Vacant on lockbox ... go show ... !!! ... 4 beds 2 baths !
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 710 SUMNER DR have any available units?
710 SUMNER DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 710 SUMNER DR currently offering any rent specials?
710 SUMNER DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 SUMNER DR pet-friendly?
No, 710 SUMNER DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 710 SUMNER DR offer parking?
No, 710 SUMNER DR does not offer parking.
Does 710 SUMNER DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 710 SUMNER DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 SUMNER DR have a pool?
No, 710 SUMNER DR does not have a pool.
Does 710 SUMNER DR have accessible units?
No, 710 SUMNER DR does not have accessible units.
Does 710 SUMNER DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 710 SUMNER DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 710 SUMNER DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 710 SUMNER DR does not have units with air conditioning.
