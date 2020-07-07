All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 710 Robillard Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
710 Robillard Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

710 Robillard Lane

710 Robillard Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

710 Robillard Lane, San Antonio, TX 78221
Kingsborough Ridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
The Bellwood floorplan is a spacious two story home with 4 bed and 2.5 baths. This open floorplan offers a view of family room from the large country kitchen. The laundry room is conveniently located upstairs with all the spacious bedrooms. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Smoking: No

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 Robillard Lane have any available units?
710 Robillard Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 710 Robillard Lane currently offering any rent specials?
710 Robillard Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 Robillard Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 710 Robillard Lane is pet friendly.
Does 710 Robillard Lane offer parking?
Yes, 710 Robillard Lane offers parking.
Does 710 Robillard Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 710 Robillard Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 Robillard Lane have a pool?
No, 710 Robillard Lane does not have a pool.
Does 710 Robillard Lane have accessible units?
No, 710 Robillard Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 710 Robillard Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 710 Robillard Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 710 Robillard Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 710 Robillard Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Maxwell
1431 Cable Ranch Rd
San Antonio, TX 78245
Walker Ranch Apartment Homes
14500 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Oxford at Estonia
8200 Micron Dr
San Antonio, TX 78251
Broken Oak Townhomes
1935 Broken Oak St
San Antonio, TX 78232
Cottage Creek II
4832 Ray Bon Drive
San Antonio, TX 78218
Flats at Oak Hills
7314 Oak Manor Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Westmount At Houston Street
4611 E Houston St
San Antonio, TX 78220
ReNew at TPC
5707 TPC Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78261

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio