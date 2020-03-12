710 LARKWOOD DR

Amenities
Beautiful one story ranch style home in the Northwood community! The perfect blend of authentic 1950's glamour but with upscale updates. New ceramic tile flooring, Stainless Steel apron farmhouse sink, new stove and microwave oven. Sleek granite counter tops & beveled subway tile back splash! Beautifully maintained original wood flooring, lofty sized bedrooms and Mint-condition classic bathrooms! Great location within minutes from the McNay Museum, SA Zoo, University of Incarnate word & the Pearl!!!