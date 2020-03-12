All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:19 AM

710 LARKWOOD DR

710 Larkwood Drive · (210) 301-2081
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

710 Larkwood Drive, San Antonio, TX 78209
Oak Park - Northwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1418 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful one story ranch style home in the Northwood community! The perfect blend of authentic 1950's glamour but with upscale updates. New ceramic tile flooring, Stainless Steel apron farmhouse sink, new stove and microwave oven. Sleek granite counter tops & beveled subway tile back splash! Beautifully maintained original wood flooring, lofty sized bedrooms and Mint-condition classic bathrooms! Great location within minutes from the McNay Museum, SA Zoo, University of Incarnate word & the Pearl!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 LARKWOOD DR have any available units?
710 LARKWOOD DR has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 710 LARKWOOD DR have?
Some of 710 LARKWOOD DR's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 710 LARKWOOD DR currently offering any rent specials?
710 LARKWOOD DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 LARKWOOD DR pet-friendly?
No, 710 LARKWOOD DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 710 LARKWOOD DR offer parking?
Yes, 710 LARKWOOD DR does offer parking.
Does 710 LARKWOOD DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 710 LARKWOOD DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 LARKWOOD DR have a pool?
No, 710 LARKWOOD DR does not have a pool.
Does 710 LARKWOOD DR have accessible units?
No, 710 LARKWOOD DR does not have accessible units.
Does 710 LARKWOOD DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 710 LARKWOOD DR does not have units with dishwashers.
