707 South Olive Street, San Antonio, TX 78203 Denver Heights
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Adorable 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath, Fully renovated home in Denver Heights. Great location close to the Riverwalk, Downtown San Antonio, Restaurants, Shopping, Nightlife, with easy access to Major Freeways. This one is a MUST SEE!!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 707 S OLIVE ST have any available units?
707 S OLIVE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.