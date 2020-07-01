All apartments in San Antonio
7051 Heathers Pond

Location

7051 Heathers Pond, San Antonio, TX 78227
Springvale

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
The Daventry floorplan is a lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. This home offers a spacious family room, a breakfast room and a formal dining room, huge master closet, and the laundry room is conveniently located upstairs with all of the bedrooms. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7051 Heathers Pond have any available units?
7051 Heathers Pond doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 7051 Heathers Pond currently offering any rent specials?
7051 Heathers Pond is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7051 Heathers Pond pet-friendly?
Yes, 7051 Heathers Pond is pet friendly.
Does 7051 Heathers Pond offer parking?
Yes, 7051 Heathers Pond offers parking.
Does 7051 Heathers Pond have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7051 Heathers Pond does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7051 Heathers Pond have a pool?
No, 7051 Heathers Pond does not have a pool.
Does 7051 Heathers Pond have accessible units?
No, 7051 Heathers Pond does not have accessible units.
Does 7051 Heathers Pond have units with dishwashers?
No, 7051 Heathers Pond does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7051 Heathers Pond have units with air conditioning?
No, 7051 Heathers Pond does not have units with air conditioning.

