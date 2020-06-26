Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 703 Pennystone Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
703 Pennystone Avenue
Last updated March 20 2019 at 4:53 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
703 Pennystone Avenue
703 Pennystone
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Highland Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
703 Pennystone, San Antonio, TX 78223
Highland Hills
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 703 Pennystone Avenue have any available units?
703 Pennystone Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 703 Pennystone Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
703 Pennystone Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 703 Pennystone Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 703 Pennystone Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 703 Pennystone Avenue offer parking?
No, 703 Pennystone Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 703 Pennystone Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 703 Pennystone Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 703 Pennystone Avenue have a pool?
No, 703 Pennystone Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 703 Pennystone Avenue have accessible units?
No, 703 Pennystone Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 703 Pennystone Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 703 Pennystone Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 703 Pennystone Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 703 Pennystone Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Broken Oak Townhomes
1935 Broken Oak St
San Antonio, TX 78232
Savannah Oaks
14614 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Loretto at Creekside
7319 N Loop 1604 E
San Antonio, TX 78233
Highpoint South
7110 Wurzbach Road - 302
San Antonio, TX 78240
District at Medical Center
5114 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
ReNew at TPC
5707 TPC Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78261
The Place at Oak Hills
2370 NW Military Hwy
San Antonio, TX 78231
Villages of Briggs Ranch
5565 Mansions Bluffs
San Antonio, TX 78245
Similar Pages
San Antonio 1 Bedrooms
San Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County Apartments
Williamson County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
New Braunfels, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Converse, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stone Oak
Highland Hills
Vance Jackson
Downtown San Antonio
North Central
Oak Park Northwood
Terrell Heights
Shearer Hills Ridgeview
Apartments Near Colleges
Our Lady of the Lake University
St Philip's College
San Antonio College
St. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio