Last updated May 15 2020 at 7:35 AM

703 Lost Canyon

703 Lost Canyon · No Longer Available
Location

703 Lost Canyon, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 703 Lost Canyon have any available units?
703 Lost Canyon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 703 Lost Canyon currently offering any rent specials?
703 Lost Canyon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 703 Lost Canyon pet-friendly?
No, 703 Lost Canyon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 703 Lost Canyon offer parking?
No, 703 Lost Canyon does not offer parking.
Does 703 Lost Canyon have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 703 Lost Canyon offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 703 Lost Canyon have a pool?
No, 703 Lost Canyon does not have a pool.
Does 703 Lost Canyon have accessible units?
No, 703 Lost Canyon does not have accessible units.
Does 703 Lost Canyon have units with dishwashers?
No, 703 Lost Canyon does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 703 Lost Canyon have units with air conditioning?
No, 703 Lost Canyon does not have units with air conditioning.

