Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 703 Booth Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
703 Booth Drive
Last updated October 22 2019 at 6:56 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
703 Booth Drive
703 Booth Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Greater Harmony Hils
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
703 Booth Drive, San Antonio, TX 78216
Greater Harmony Hils
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 703 Booth Drive have any available units?
703 Booth Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 703 Booth Drive currently offering any rent specials?
703 Booth Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 703 Booth Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 703 Booth Drive is pet friendly.
Does 703 Booth Drive offer parking?
No, 703 Booth Drive does not offer parking.
Does 703 Booth Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 703 Booth Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 703 Booth Drive have a pool?
No, 703 Booth Drive does not have a pool.
Does 703 Booth Drive have accessible units?
No, 703 Booth Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 703 Booth Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 703 Booth Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 703 Booth Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 703 Booth Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Villas De Sendero
8841 Timber Path
San Antonio, TX 78251
Hidden Lake Apartments
8910 N Loop 1604 West
San Antonio, TX 78249
Arroyo Seco Villas
12311 Culebra Road
San Antonio, TX 78253
Evans Ranch
1234 Evans Rd
San Antonio, TX 78258
5 Fifty
550 Heimer Rd
San Antonio, TX 78232
The Beverly San Antonio
123 Brackenridge Ave
San Antonio, TX 78209
OakStone Apartment Homes
2600 NE Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78217
Pecan Hill
5420 Callaghan Road
San Antonio, TX 78228
Similar Pages
San Antonio 1 Bedrooms
San Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County Apartments
Williamson County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
New Braunfels, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Converse, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stone Oak
Highland Hills
Vance Jackson
Downtown San Antonio
North Central
Oak Park Northwood
Terrell Heights
Shearer Hills Ridgeview
Apartments Near Colleges
Our Lady of the Lake University
St Philip's College
San Antonio College
St. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio