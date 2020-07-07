All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated October 22 2019 at 6:56 PM

703 Booth Drive

703 Booth Drive · No Longer Available
Location

703 Booth Drive, San Antonio, TX 78216
Greater Harmony Hils

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 703 Booth Drive have any available units?
703 Booth Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 703 Booth Drive currently offering any rent specials?
703 Booth Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 703 Booth Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 703 Booth Drive is pet friendly.
Does 703 Booth Drive offer parking?
No, 703 Booth Drive does not offer parking.
Does 703 Booth Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 703 Booth Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 703 Booth Drive have a pool?
No, 703 Booth Drive does not have a pool.
Does 703 Booth Drive have accessible units?
No, 703 Booth Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 703 Booth Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 703 Booth Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 703 Booth Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 703 Booth Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

