Last updated June 8 2019 at 6:06 AM

7026 Knights Haven

7026 Knights Haven · No Longer Available
Location

7026 Knights Haven, San Antonio, TX 78233

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with a 2 car garage. Easy access to I-35 & 1604. Minutes from Randolph AFB & Ft. Sam. Please verify schools if important.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7026 Knights Haven have any available units?
7026 Knights Haven doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 7026 Knights Haven currently offering any rent specials?
7026 Knights Haven is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7026 Knights Haven pet-friendly?
No, 7026 Knights Haven is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 7026 Knights Haven offer parking?
Yes, 7026 Knights Haven offers parking.
Does 7026 Knights Haven have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7026 Knights Haven does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7026 Knights Haven have a pool?
No, 7026 Knights Haven does not have a pool.
Does 7026 Knights Haven have accessible units?
No, 7026 Knights Haven does not have accessible units.
Does 7026 Knights Haven have units with dishwashers?
No, 7026 Knights Haven does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7026 Knights Haven have units with air conditioning?
No, 7026 Knights Haven does not have units with air conditioning.
