Last updated April 7 2020 at 7:36 AM

7026 Heathers Way

7026 Heathers Way · No Longer Available
Location

7026 Heathers Way, San Antonio, TX 78227
Springvale

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
game room
range
dishwasher
range
walk in closets
game room
parking
garage
The Drake floorplan is an exciting 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home with lots of character. This home offers downstairs master bedroom, gameroom, and large walk-in closets in all 4 bedrooms. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7026 Heathers Way have any available units?
7026 Heathers Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7026 Heathers Way have?
Some of 7026 Heathers Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7026 Heathers Way currently offering any rent specials?
7026 Heathers Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7026 Heathers Way pet-friendly?
No, 7026 Heathers Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 7026 Heathers Way offer parking?
Yes, 7026 Heathers Way offers parking.
Does 7026 Heathers Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7026 Heathers Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7026 Heathers Way have a pool?
No, 7026 Heathers Way does not have a pool.
Does 7026 Heathers Way have accessible units?
No, 7026 Heathers Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7026 Heathers Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7026 Heathers Way has units with dishwashers.

