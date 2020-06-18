Rent Calculator
702 DELAWARE ST
702 DELAWARE ST
702 Delaware
·
No Longer Available
Location
702 Delaware, San Antonio, TX 78210
Lavaca
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
CUTE ONE BEDROOM ONE STORY NEAR ALAMO DOME . Minutes from down town San Antonio, easy access to highway. NO PETS PLEASE!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 702 DELAWARE ST have any available units?
702 DELAWARE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 702 DELAWARE ST currently offering any rent specials?
702 DELAWARE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 DELAWARE ST pet-friendly?
No, 702 DELAWARE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 702 DELAWARE ST offer parking?
No, 702 DELAWARE ST does not offer parking.
Does 702 DELAWARE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 702 DELAWARE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 DELAWARE ST have a pool?
No, 702 DELAWARE ST does not have a pool.
Does 702 DELAWARE ST have accessible units?
No, 702 DELAWARE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 702 DELAWARE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 702 DELAWARE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 702 DELAWARE ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 702 DELAWARE ST does not have units with air conditioning.
