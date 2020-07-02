Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
7010 Dorothy Louise Dr
Last updated May 16 2020 at 11:44 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7010 Dorothy Louise Dr
7010 Dorothy Louise Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
7010 Dorothy Louise Drive, San Antonio, TX 78229
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Ultra Private & Secluded! (900 sq.ft.) is 2 Bed/1 Bath Cottage. New Roofs 2017.Massive Live Oaks & Xeriscaped yard will make you feel like you're in the country! Buyers should verify all measurements
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7010 Dorothy Louise Dr have any available units?
7010 Dorothy Louise Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 7010 Dorothy Louise Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7010 Dorothy Louise Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7010 Dorothy Louise Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7010 Dorothy Louise Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 7010 Dorothy Louise Dr offer parking?
No, 7010 Dorothy Louise Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7010 Dorothy Louise Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7010 Dorothy Louise Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7010 Dorothy Louise Dr have a pool?
No, 7010 Dorothy Louise Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7010 Dorothy Louise Dr have accessible units?
No, 7010 Dorothy Louise Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7010 Dorothy Louise Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7010 Dorothy Louise Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7010 Dorothy Louise Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7010 Dorothy Louise Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
