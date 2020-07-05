All apartments in San Antonio
7 INWOOD KNOLL
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:58 PM

7 INWOOD KNOLL

7 Inwood Knoll · No Longer Available
Location

7 Inwood Knoll, San Antonio, TX 78248
Inwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to this 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath home located in the prestigious gated subdivision of Inwood. This home features multiple living & dining areas and has been tastefully updated to include hardwood & travertine floors, granite countertops & stainless appliances in the beautiful kitchen. Spacious master suite is located downstairs and boasts a separate shower/garden tub with double vanities. This home is complete with gorgeous landscaping, privacy fencing, sprinkler system and mature trees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 INWOOD KNOLL have any available units?
7 INWOOD KNOLL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7 INWOOD KNOLL have?
Some of 7 INWOOD KNOLL's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 INWOOD KNOLL currently offering any rent specials?
7 INWOOD KNOLL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 INWOOD KNOLL pet-friendly?
No, 7 INWOOD KNOLL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 7 INWOOD KNOLL offer parking?
Yes, 7 INWOOD KNOLL offers parking.
Does 7 INWOOD KNOLL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 INWOOD KNOLL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 INWOOD KNOLL have a pool?
No, 7 INWOOD KNOLL does not have a pool.
Does 7 INWOOD KNOLL have accessible units?
No, 7 INWOOD KNOLL does not have accessible units.
Does 7 INWOOD KNOLL have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 INWOOD KNOLL does not have units with dishwashers.

