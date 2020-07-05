7 INWOOD KNOLL

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to this 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath home located in the prestigious gated subdivision of Inwood. This home features multiple living & dining areas and has been tastefully updated to include hardwood & travertine floors, granite countertops & stainless appliances in the beautiful kitchen. Spacious master suite is located downstairs and boasts a separate shower/garden tub with double vanities. This home is complete with gorgeous landscaping, privacy fencing, sprinkler system and mature trees.