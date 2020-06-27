All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 6930 Heathers Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
6930 Heathers Way
Last updated August 3 2019 at 9:34 AM

6930 Heathers Way

6930 Heathers Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6930 Heathers Way, San Antonio, TX 78227
Springvale

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
game room
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
The Drake floorplan is an exciting 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home with lots of character. This home offers downstairs master bedroom, gameroom, and large walk-in closets in all 4 bedrooms. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6930 Heathers Way have any available units?
6930 Heathers Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6930 Heathers Way have?
Some of 6930 Heathers Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6930 Heathers Way currently offering any rent specials?
6930 Heathers Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6930 Heathers Way pet-friendly?
No, 6930 Heathers Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6930 Heathers Way offer parking?
Yes, 6930 Heathers Way offers parking.
Does 6930 Heathers Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6930 Heathers Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6930 Heathers Way have a pool?
No, 6930 Heathers Way does not have a pool.
Does 6930 Heathers Way have accessible units?
No, 6930 Heathers Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6930 Heathers Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6930 Heathers Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Las Brisas
12626 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78231
Carmel Canyon
11727 Culebra Rd
San Antonio, TX 78253
Regatta Apartments
12635 Scarsdale Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217
Songbird
7667 Callaghan Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Sonterra Blue
922 E Sonterra Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78258
Lucero
527 South Acme Road
San Antonio, TX 78237
District at Medical Center
5114 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Club at Stone Oak
21739 Hardy Oak Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78258

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio