6927 Dashmoor Creek
Last updated November 2 2019 at 3:04 AM

6927 Dashmoor Creek

6927 Dashmoor Creek · No Longer Available
Location

6927 Dashmoor Creek, San Antonio, TX 78244

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic one story home with an open floor plan. The split floor plan is perfect for any family and features a bonus study/office. The backyard is oversized with a storage shed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6927 Dashmoor Creek have any available units?
6927 Dashmoor Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 6927 Dashmoor Creek currently offering any rent specials?
6927 Dashmoor Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6927 Dashmoor Creek pet-friendly?
No, 6927 Dashmoor Creek is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6927 Dashmoor Creek offer parking?
Yes, 6927 Dashmoor Creek offers parking.
Does 6927 Dashmoor Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6927 Dashmoor Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6927 Dashmoor Creek have a pool?
No, 6927 Dashmoor Creek does not have a pool.
Does 6927 Dashmoor Creek have accessible units?
No, 6927 Dashmoor Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 6927 Dashmoor Creek have units with dishwashers?
No, 6927 Dashmoor Creek does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6927 Dashmoor Creek have units with air conditioning?
No, 6927 Dashmoor Creek does not have units with air conditioning.
