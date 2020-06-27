All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated August 1 2019 at 8:56 AM

6927 Cutting Creek

6927 Cutting Creek · No Longer Available
Location

6927 Cutting Creek, San Antonio, TX 78244

Amenities

furnished
furnished
Property Amenities
Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.

There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.) Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6927 Cutting Creek have any available units?
6927 Cutting Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 6927 Cutting Creek currently offering any rent specials?
6927 Cutting Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6927 Cutting Creek pet-friendly?
No, 6927 Cutting Creek is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6927 Cutting Creek offer parking?
No, 6927 Cutting Creek does not offer parking.
Does 6927 Cutting Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6927 Cutting Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6927 Cutting Creek have a pool?
No, 6927 Cutting Creek does not have a pool.
Does 6927 Cutting Creek have accessible units?
No, 6927 Cutting Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 6927 Cutting Creek have units with dishwashers?
No, 6927 Cutting Creek does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6927 Cutting Creek have units with air conditioning?
No, 6927 Cutting Creek does not have units with air conditioning.
