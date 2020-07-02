All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 6911 Teton Ridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
6911 Teton Ridge
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

6911 Teton Ridge

6911 Teton Ridge · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6911 Teton Ridge, San Antonio, TX 78233

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a09d7ef075 ---- Move In 6/20/2019, Security Deposit $1695, Cleaning Deposit $300. Beautiful 2-Story Brick front house, 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 1 half bathroom. Open floor plan, black granite counters in kitchen and lots of cabinet space. Two car garage, utility room inside, water softener. Super nice views front and back. Great Location!! Awesome Schools!! **NO PETS ALLOWED**

Rent Includes: Some Furnishings Min/Max Months: 12/12 Breakfast Nook Ceiling Fan Ceramic Tile Disposal Island Living/Dining Room Combo Stove Utility Room

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6911 Teton Ridge have any available units?
6911 Teton Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6911 Teton Ridge have?
Some of 6911 Teton Ridge's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6911 Teton Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
6911 Teton Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6911 Teton Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 6911 Teton Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6911 Teton Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 6911 Teton Ridge offers parking.
Does 6911 Teton Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6911 Teton Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6911 Teton Ridge have a pool?
No, 6911 Teton Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 6911 Teton Ridge have accessible units?
No, 6911 Teton Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 6911 Teton Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 6911 Teton Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbors On Rustleaf
150 Rustleaf Dr
San Antonio, TX 78242
Los Robles
20838 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78260
Four Thousand Horizon Hill
4000 Horizon Hill Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78229
The Preserve at Westover Hills
1530 NW Crossroads
San Antonio, TX 78251
Oakdell Way Townhomes
6020 Danny Kaye Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Blue Vine
6900 N Vandiver Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209
Contour
1515 Contour Dr
San Antonio, TX 78212
Tacara at Westover Hills
8543 State Highway 151
San Antonio, TX 78245

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio