Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
6910 Hallie Ridge
Last updated March 23 2019 at 1:43 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6910 Hallie Ridge
6910 Hallie Ridge
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6910 Hallie Ridge, San Antonio, TX 78227
Amenities
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath with a 1 car garage. Ceramic tile in all living areas with carpet in the bedrooms. Easy access to 410. Please verify schools if important.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6910 Hallie Ridge have any available units?
6910 Hallie Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 6910 Hallie Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
6910 Hallie Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6910 Hallie Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 6910 Hallie Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 6910 Hallie Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 6910 Hallie Ridge offers parking.
Does 6910 Hallie Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6910 Hallie Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6910 Hallie Ridge have a pool?
No, 6910 Hallie Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 6910 Hallie Ridge have accessible units?
No, 6910 Hallie Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 6910 Hallie Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 6910 Hallie Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6910 Hallie Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 6910 Hallie Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
