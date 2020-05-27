All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 6902 Alsbrook Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
6902 Alsbrook Drive
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:38 PM

6902 Alsbrook Drive

6902 Alsbrook Drive · (888) 659-9596 ext. 869803
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Highland Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6902 Alsbrook Drive, San Antonio, TX 78223
Highland Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1390 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today!Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning.*Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time.*Other amenity subscriptions may apply.AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits.FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6902 Alsbrook Drive have any available units?
6902 Alsbrook Drive has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 6902 Alsbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6902 Alsbrook Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6902 Alsbrook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6902 Alsbrook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6902 Alsbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6902 Alsbrook Drive does offer parking.
Does 6902 Alsbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6902 Alsbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6902 Alsbrook Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6902 Alsbrook Drive has a pool.
Does 6902 Alsbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 6902 Alsbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6902 Alsbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6902 Alsbrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6902 Alsbrook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6902 Alsbrook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6902 Alsbrook Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aviator at Brooks
8010 Aeromedical Rd
San Antonio, TX 78235
The Mila
11726 West Ave
San Antonio, TX 78216
Salado Springs
12727 Vista del Norte
San Antonio, TX 78216
Aura Stone Oak
1703 Evans Road
San Antonio, TX 78258
District at Medical Center
5114 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
The Anderson at Brooks
7938 City Base Landing
San Antonio, TX 78223
Maverick
400 E Houston St
San Antonio, TX 78205
Aspire Roxbury
6202 Roxbury Dr
San Antonio, TX 78238

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity