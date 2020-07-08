Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
6900 SUNSHINE TREE DR
Last updated August 23 2019 at 3:15 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6900 SUNSHINE TREE DR
6900 Sunshine Tree Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
6900 Sunshine Tree Drive, San Antonio, TX 78249
Oxbow
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3/2 in Medical Center. Nice open floor plan. Master bedroom and secondary bedrooms split. Large shed in back yard for additional storage. Pets only under 25lbs.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6900 SUNSHINE TREE DR have any available units?
6900 SUNSHINE TREE DR doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6900 SUNSHINE TREE DR have?
Some of 6900 SUNSHINE TREE DR's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6900 SUNSHINE TREE DR currently offering any rent specials?
6900 SUNSHINE TREE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6900 SUNSHINE TREE DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 6900 SUNSHINE TREE DR is pet friendly.
Does 6900 SUNSHINE TREE DR offer parking?
Yes, 6900 SUNSHINE TREE DR offers parking.
Does 6900 SUNSHINE TREE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6900 SUNSHINE TREE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6900 SUNSHINE TREE DR have a pool?
No, 6900 SUNSHINE TREE DR does not have a pool.
Does 6900 SUNSHINE TREE DR have accessible units?
No, 6900 SUNSHINE TREE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6900 SUNSHINE TREE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 6900 SUNSHINE TREE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
