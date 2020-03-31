Rent Calculator
6838 Maple Spring
6838 Maple Spring
6838 Maple Spring
No Longer Available
Location
6838 Maple Spring, San Antonio, TX 78249
Oxbow
Amenities
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
6838 MAPLE SPRING - CUTE HOME IN GREAT LOCATION NEAR UTSA AND MEDICAL CENTER AREA, FIREPLACE IN LIVING AREA W/HIGH CEILINGS.
(RLNE3896381)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6838 Maple Spring have any available units?
6838 Maple Spring doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 6838 Maple Spring currently offering any rent specials?
6838 Maple Spring is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6838 Maple Spring pet-friendly?
No, 6838 Maple Spring is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 6838 Maple Spring offer parking?
No, 6838 Maple Spring does not offer parking.
Does 6838 Maple Spring have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6838 Maple Spring does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6838 Maple Spring have a pool?
No, 6838 Maple Spring does not have a pool.
Does 6838 Maple Spring have accessible units?
No, 6838 Maple Spring does not have accessible units.
Does 6838 Maple Spring have units with dishwashers?
No, 6838 Maple Spring does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6838 Maple Spring have units with air conditioning?
No, 6838 Maple Spring does not have units with air conditioning.
