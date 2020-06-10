All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated August 8 2019 at 9:56 AM

6829 Terra Rye

6829 Terra Rye · No Longer Available
Location

6829 Terra Rye, San Antonio, TX 78240
Country View

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Medical Center/ UTSA/ USAA/ Garden Home - Beautifull Must See Garden Home.
Location Location Location

(RLNE5062046)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6829 Terra Rye have any available units?
6829 Terra Rye doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6829 Terra Rye have?
Some of 6829 Terra Rye's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6829 Terra Rye currently offering any rent specials?
6829 Terra Rye is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6829 Terra Rye pet-friendly?
Yes, 6829 Terra Rye is pet friendly.
Does 6829 Terra Rye offer parking?
Yes, 6829 Terra Rye offers parking.
Does 6829 Terra Rye have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6829 Terra Rye does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6829 Terra Rye have a pool?
No, 6829 Terra Rye does not have a pool.
Does 6829 Terra Rye have accessible units?
No, 6829 Terra Rye does not have accessible units.
Does 6829 Terra Rye have units with dishwashers?
No, 6829 Terra Rye does not have units with dishwashers.
