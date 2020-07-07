All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 8 2019 at 9:12 PM

6827 Highland Bluff

6827 Highland Blf · No Longer Available
Location

6827 Highland Blf, San Antonio, TX 78233

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/45952b503f ---- Move in Date 4/23/2019, Security Deposit $1695, Cleaning Deposit $300. *Beautiful One Story House, Living Area with Separate Dining Room, Utility Room Inside, Bedrooms with Walk-in Closets, Master Bedroom with ceiling fans and multi-closets, Master Bathroom with Tub-Shower Combo and Double Vanity. Kitchen area with Smooth Cooktop and Solid Counter Tops. Great Schools!! Pets Allowed Upon Approval!

Rent Includes: Some Furnishings Min/Max Months: 12/24 Ceiling Fan Ceramic Tile Disposal Stove Study Utility Room Vinyl

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6827 Highland Bluff have any available units?
6827 Highland Bluff doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6827 Highland Bluff have?
Some of 6827 Highland Bluff's amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6827 Highland Bluff currently offering any rent specials?
6827 Highland Bluff is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6827 Highland Bluff pet-friendly?
Yes, 6827 Highland Bluff is pet friendly.
Does 6827 Highland Bluff offer parking?
No, 6827 Highland Bluff does not offer parking.
Does 6827 Highland Bluff have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6827 Highland Bluff does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6827 Highland Bluff have a pool?
No, 6827 Highland Bluff does not have a pool.
Does 6827 Highland Bluff have accessible units?
No, 6827 Highland Bluff does not have accessible units.
Does 6827 Highland Bluff have units with dishwashers?
No, 6827 Highland Bluff does not have units with dishwashers.

