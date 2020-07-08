All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 6818 Crown Ridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
6818 Crown Ridge
Last updated August 26 2019 at 11:16 PM

6818 Crown Ridge

6818 Crown Ridge · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6818 Crown Ridge, San Antonio, TX 78239
Royal Ridge

Amenities

carport
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
Very nice townhome in Gated Community - 4 bedroom 2.5 bath - covered carport parking large enough for 2 cars, large family room,large family size kitchen, community pool, club house and gym. Excellent location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6818 Crown Ridge have any available units?
6818 Crown Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6818 Crown Ridge have?
Some of 6818 Crown Ridge's amenities include carport, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6818 Crown Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
6818 Crown Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6818 Crown Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 6818 Crown Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6818 Crown Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 6818 Crown Ridge offers parking.
Does 6818 Crown Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6818 Crown Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6818 Crown Ridge have a pool?
Yes, 6818 Crown Ridge has a pool.
Does 6818 Crown Ridge have accessible units?
No, 6818 Crown Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 6818 Crown Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 6818 Crown Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Towers
16735 La Cantera Parkway
San Antonio, TX 78256
Hidden Lake Apartments
8910 N Loop 1604 West
San Antonio, TX 78249
Springs at Alamo Ranch
11211 Westwood Loop
San Antonio, TX 78253
Lucero
527 South Acme Road
San Antonio, TX 78237
Cortland Brackenridge
223 Brackenridge Ave
San Antonio, TX 78209
Dwell at Legacy
1810 E Sonterra Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78259
HemisView Village
401 Santos St
San Antonio, TX 78210
Aberdeen Acres
236 Deerwood Drive
San Antonio, TX 78209

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Antonio 2 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio