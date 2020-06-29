All apartments in San Antonio
6814 Spring Lark Dr
6814 Spring Lark Dr

6814 Spring Lark Street · No Longer Available
Location

6814 Spring Lark Street, San Antonio, TX 78249
Babcock North

Amenities

granite counters
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath one story home..home features granite counter top large backyard carpet, tile in living areas. NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6814 Spring Lark Dr have any available units?
6814 Spring Lark Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 6814 Spring Lark Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6814 Spring Lark Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6814 Spring Lark Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6814 Spring Lark Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6814 Spring Lark Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6814 Spring Lark Dr offers parking.
Does 6814 Spring Lark Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6814 Spring Lark Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6814 Spring Lark Dr have a pool?
No, 6814 Spring Lark Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6814 Spring Lark Dr have accessible units?
No, 6814 Spring Lark Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6814 Spring Lark Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6814 Spring Lark Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6814 Spring Lark Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6814 Spring Lark Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
