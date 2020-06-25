All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 15 2019 at 5:52 PM

6803 Crown Ridge

6803 Crown Ridge · No Longer Available
Location

6803 Crown Ridge, San Antonio, TX 78239
Royal Ridge

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Cute town home in a quiet neighborhood with lots of amenities. Very easy access to I35 and 410.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6803 Crown Ridge have any available units?
6803 Crown Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 6803 Crown Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
6803 Crown Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6803 Crown Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 6803 Crown Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6803 Crown Ridge offer parking?
No, 6803 Crown Ridge does not offer parking.
Does 6803 Crown Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6803 Crown Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6803 Crown Ridge have a pool?
Yes, 6803 Crown Ridge has a pool.
Does 6803 Crown Ridge have accessible units?
No, 6803 Crown Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 6803 Crown Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 6803 Crown Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6803 Crown Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 6803 Crown Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
