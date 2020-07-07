All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:48 AM

6802 Country Haven

6802 Country Hl · No Longer Available
Location

6802 Country Hl, San Antonio, TX 78240
Country View

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
First time rental! Adorable house with many updates throughout. Carpet only in bedrooms. Granite countertops. All appliances will stay. Large covered patio in the back with mature trees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6802 Country Haven have any available units?
6802 Country Haven doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6802 Country Haven have?
Some of 6802 Country Haven's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6802 Country Haven currently offering any rent specials?
6802 Country Haven is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6802 Country Haven pet-friendly?
No, 6802 Country Haven is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6802 Country Haven offer parking?
Yes, 6802 Country Haven offers parking.
Does 6802 Country Haven have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6802 Country Haven does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6802 Country Haven have a pool?
No, 6802 Country Haven does not have a pool.
Does 6802 Country Haven have accessible units?
No, 6802 Country Haven does not have accessible units.
Does 6802 Country Haven have units with dishwashers?
No, 6802 Country Haven does not have units with dishwashers.

