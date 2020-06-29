All apartments in San Antonio
6734 Spring Hollow St.

6734 Spring Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6734 Spring Hollow Drive, San Antonio, TX 78249
Babcock North

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE5414917)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6734 Spring Hollow St. have any available units?
6734 Spring Hollow St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 6734 Spring Hollow St. currently offering any rent specials?
6734 Spring Hollow St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6734 Spring Hollow St. pet-friendly?
No, 6734 Spring Hollow St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6734 Spring Hollow St. offer parking?
No, 6734 Spring Hollow St. does not offer parking.
Does 6734 Spring Hollow St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6734 Spring Hollow St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6734 Spring Hollow St. have a pool?
No, 6734 Spring Hollow St. does not have a pool.
Does 6734 Spring Hollow St. have accessible units?
No, 6734 Spring Hollow St. does not have accessible units.
Does 6734 Spring Hollow St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6734 Spring Hollow St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6734 Spring Hollow St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6734 Spring Hollow St. does not have units with air conditioning.

