All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 6727 Dragway Farm.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
6727 Dragway Farm
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:04 AM

6727 Dragway Farm

6727 Dragway Farm · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6727 Dragway Farm, San Antonio, TX 78239

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,721 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submi

(RLNE4547790)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6727 Dragway Farm have any available units?
6727 Dragway Farm doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6727 Dragway Farm have?
Some of 6727 Dragway Farm's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6727 Dragway Farm currently offering any rent specials?
6727 Dragway Farm is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6727 Dragway Farm pet-friendly?
Yes, 6727 Dragway Farm is pet friendly.
Does 6727 Dragway Farm offer parking?
Yes, 6727 Dragway Farm offers parking.
Does 6727 Dragway Farm have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6727 Dragway Farm does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6727 Dragway Farm have a pool?
Yes, 6727 Dragway Farm has a pool.
Does 6727 Dragway Farm have accessible units?
No, 6727 Dragway Farm does not have accessible units.
Does 6727 Dragway Farm have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6727 Dragway Farm has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vista Ridge
6522 Camp Bullis Rd
San Antonio, TX 78256
NOAH Apartments
384 Treeline Park
San Antonio, TX 78209
The Abbey at Grande Oaks
6418 Eckhert Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Laurel Canyon
10809 Westwood Loop
San Antonio, TX 78254
Contigo Westover Hills
10800 State Highway 151
San Antonio, TX 78251
The Canopy
950 E Bitters Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Preserve on Fredericksburg
10422 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Celeste at La Cantera
6107 Via La Cantera
San Antonio, TX 78256

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio