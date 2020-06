Amenities

patio / balcony garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Located in the gated community of Provincia Villas, plenty of natural light fills this 3 bed 2 bath with open living. Private fenced in yard and covered patio make this great for dinners enjoying the Texas weather. A great study/office only adds to this well maintained property. Fresh carpet installed 09Aug19