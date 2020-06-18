All apartments in San Antonio
6707 Middle Oaks Dr
Last updated August 17 2019 at 7:43 AM

6707 Middle Oaks Dr

6707 Middle Oaks Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6707 Middle Oaks Dr, San Antonio, TX 78227
United Westwood

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
6707 Middle Oaks, San Antonio, TX

Charming 3 bedroom 1.5 baths, 1 car garage, tile flooring, kitachen appliances, close to schools and shopping.

$50 Application Fee Per Adult
$235 Move-In Admin Fee
1% Monthly Admin Fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6707 Middle Oaks Dr have any available units?
6707 Middle Oaks Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 6707 Middle Oaks Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6707 Middle Oaks Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6707 Middle Oaks Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6707 Middle Oaks Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6707 Middle Oaks Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6707 Middle Oaks Dr offers parking.
Does 6707 Middle Oaks Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6707 Middle Oaks Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6707 Middle Oaks Dr have a pool?
No, 6707 Middle Oaks Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6707 Middle Oaks Dr have accessible units?
No, 6707 Middle Oaks Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6707 Middle Oaks Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6707 Middle Oaks Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6707 Middle Oaks Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6707 Middle Oaks Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
