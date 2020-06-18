Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
6707 Middle Oaks Dr
Last updated August 17 2019 at 7:43 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6707 Middle Oaks Dr
6707 Middle Oaks Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
6707 Middle Oaks Dr, San Antonio, TX 78227
United Westwood
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
6707 Middle Oaks, San Antonio, TX
Charming 3 bedroom 1.5 baths, 1 car garage, tile flooring, kitachen appliances, close to schools and shopping.
$50 Application Fee Per Adult
$235 Move-In Admin Fee
1% Monthly Admin Fee
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6707 Middle Oaks Dr have any available units?
6707 Middle Oaks Dr doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 6707 Middle Oaks Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6707 Middle Oaks Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6707 Middle Oaks Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6707 Middle Oaks Dr is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 6707 Middle Oaks Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6707 Middle Oaks Dr offers parking.
Does 6707 Middle Oaks Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6707 Middle Oaks Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6707 Middle Oaks Dr have a pool?
No, 6707 Middle Oaks Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6707 Middle Oaks Dr have accessible units?
No, 6707 Middle Oaks Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6707 Middle Oaks Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6707 Middle Oaks Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6707 Middle Oaks Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6707 Middle Oaks Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
