6703 Sabine Pass
Last updated March 30 2019 at 7:13 AM
6703 Sabine Pass
6703 Sabine Pass
·
No Longer Available
Location
6703 Sabine Pass, San Antonio, TX 78242
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
garage
1304 sq ft 3 bed/ 2 bath well maintained house minutes away from Lackland Air Force Base. 5 mins down loop 410 from 151/410 shopping area. $1300.00/mo, $1300.00 security deposit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6703 Sabine Pass have any available units?
6703 Sabine Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 6703 Sabine Pass currently offering any rent specials?
6703 Sabine Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6703 Sabine Pass pet-friendly?
No, 6703 Sabine Pass is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 6703 Sabine Pass offer parking?
Yes, 6703 Sabine Pass offers parking.
Does 6703 Sabine Pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6703 Sabine Pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6703 Sabine Pass have a pool?
No, 6703 Sabine Pass does not have a pool.
Does 6703 Sabine Pass have accessible units?
No, 6703 Sabine Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 6703 Sabine Pass have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6703 Sabine Pass has units with dishwashers.
Does 6703 Sabine Pass have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6703 Sabine Pass has units with air conditioning.
