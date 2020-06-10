***NEAR MEDINA BASE*** 2 Story Home, 3b/2.5 bath, New Flooring, New roof, New fresh paint, built-in grill in back yard. All showing by appt. only. Do not go by home unless appt setup. Call me directly to show, 210-387-0187, Alex
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6638 OLD THEATER RD have any available units?
6638 OLD THEATER RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.