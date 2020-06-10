All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

6638 OLD THEATER RD

6638 Old Theater Road · No Longer Available
Location

6638 Old Theater Road, San Antonio, TX 78242

Amenities

garage
media room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
***NEAR MEDINA BASE*** 2 Story Home, 3b/2.5 bath, New Flooring, New roof, New fresh paint, built-in grill in back yard. All showing by appt. only. Do not go by home unless appt setup. Call me directly to show, 210-387-0187, Alex

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6638 OLD THEATER RD have any available units?
6638 OLD THEATER RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 6638 OLD THEATER RD currently offering any rent specials?
6638 OLD THEATER RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6638 OLD THEATER RD pet-friendly?
No, 6638 OLD THEATER RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6638 OLD THEATER RD offer parking?
Yes, 6638 OLD THEATER RD offers parking.
Does 6638 OLD THEATER RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6638 OLD THEATER RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6638 OLD THEATER RD have a pool?
No, 6638 OLD THEATER RD does not have a pool.
Does 6638 OLD THEATER RD have accessible units?
No, 6638 OLD THEATER RD does not have accessible units.
Does 6638 OLD THEATER RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 6638 OLD THEATER RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6638 OLD THEATER RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6638 OLD THEATER RD does not have units with air conditioning.
