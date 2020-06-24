All apartments in San Antonio
6627 Spring Hurst St

6627 Spring Hurst Street · No Longer Available
Location

6627 Spring Hurst Street, San Antonio, TX 78249
Babcock North

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6627 Spring Hurst St have any available units?
6627 Spring Hurst St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 6627 Spring Hurst St currently offering any rent specials?
6627 Spring Hurst St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6627 Spring Hurst St pet-friendly?
No, 6627 Spring Hurst St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6627 Spring Hurst St offer parking?
No, 6627 Spring Hurst St does not offer parking.
Does 6627 Spring Hurst St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6627 Spring Hurst St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6627 Spring Hurst St have a pool?
No, 6627 Spring Hurst St does not have a pool.
Does 6627 Spring Hurst St have accessible units?
No, 6627 Spring Hurst St does not have accessible units.
Does 6627 Spring Hurst St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6627 Spring Hurst St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6627 Spring Hurst St have units with air conditioning?
No, 6627 Spring Hurst St does not have units with air conditioning.
