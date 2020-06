Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Gorgeous one story home with open floor plan on cul-de-sac. Three bedrooms split floor plan with bonus study/office. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, water purifier 99.9%, includes washer, dryer, fridge, extra fridge in garage. Includes lawn maintenance. Huge wrap around back yard with covered patio. This home is gorgeous with lots of extras! Close proximity to Ft. Sam Houston, SAMMC and Randolph AFB.