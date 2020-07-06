All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated April 3 2020 at 4:50 PM

6623 CALLAGHAN RD

6623 Callaghan Road · No Longer Available
Location

6623 Callaghan Road, San Antonio, TX 78229

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
There's so many reasons to love this ideal property. The amenities are sure to please and include a clubhouse, courtesy patrol, two refreshing pools, a fitness center and assigned covered parking. The spacious, modern apartments and townhomes here feature extra-large closets, washer and dryer connections (select units), ceiling fans, walk-in closets, wood-style flooring and fully-equipped kitchens. * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6623 CALLAGHAN RD have any available units?
6623 CALLAGHAN RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6623 CALLAGHAN RD have?
Some of 6623 CALLAGHAN RD's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6623 CALLAGHAN RD currently offering any rent specials?
6623 CALLAGHAN RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6623 CALLAGHAN RD pet-friendly?
No, 6623 CALLAGHAN RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6623 CALLAGHAN RD offer parking?
Yes, 6623 CALLAGHAN RD offers parking.
Does 6623 CALLAGHAN RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6623 CALLAGHAN RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6623 CALLAGHAN RD have a pool?
Yes, 6623 CALLAGHAN RD has a pool.
Does 6623 CALLAGHAN RD have accessible units?
No, 6623 CALLAGHAN RD does not have accessible units.
Does 6623 CALLAGHAN RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 6623 CALLAGHAN RD does not have units with dishwashers.

