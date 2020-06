Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly all utils included air conditioning internet access

2 bedroom mobile home for rent. ALL BILLS PAID. Pets are OK - no aggressive breeds and there is a pet fee of $30/month.

Quiet, peaceful park in north San Antonio off of I-35 & Toepperwein Rd.

Cable and highspeed internet available for an unbeatable monthly price.



TEXT us at 210-874-0880 if interested and we will schedule a time to view it!