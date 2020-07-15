6611 Suncliff Crest

Amenities

Cute home available Now! Beautiful light fixtures throughout the home, Open & Spacious kitchen with pantry and laundry room w/courtesy washer and dryer, 1 car garage was being used as personal yoga studio with carpeting & a/c but can easily be taken off or used as is for parking. All bedrooms upstairs, home receives beautiful exterior light but plenty of shade with the property's trees. Easy access to major freeways & main roads, yet in a quiet neighborhood. Close to shopping, dining & entertainment.



Rent: $1400

Security Deposit: $1400

Pet Deposit: $450

Cleaning Fee: $350

Sorry no Section 8