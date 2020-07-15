All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 9 2020 at 1:01 AM

6611 Suncliff Crest

6611 Suncliff Crest · (210) 679-4888
Location

6611 Suncliff Crest, San Antonio, TX 78238

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 10

$1,400

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1437 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
yoga
Cute home available Now! Beautiful light fixtures throughout the home, Open & Spacious kitchen with pantry and laundry room w/courtesy washer and dryer, 1 car garage was being used as personal yoga studio with carpeting & a/c but can easily be taken off or used as is for parking. All bedrooms upstairs, home receives beautiful exterior light but plenty of shade with the property's trees. Easy access to major freeways & main roads, yet in a quiet neighborhood. Close to shopping, dining & entertainment.

Rent: $1400
Security Deposit: $1400
Pet Deposit: $450
Cleaning Fee: $350
Sorry no Section 8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6611 Suncliff Crest have any available units?
6611 Suncliff Crest has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6611 Suncliff Crest have?
Some of 6611 Suncliff Crest's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6611 Suncliff Crest currently offering any rent specials?
6611 Suncliff Crest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6611 Suncliff Crest pet-friendly?
Yes, 6611 Suncliff Crest is pet friendly.
Does 6611 Suncliff Crest offer parking?
Yes, 6611 Suncliff Crest offers parking.
Does 6611 Suncliff Crest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6611 Suncliff Crest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6611 Suncliff Crest have a pool?
No, 6611 Suncliff Crest does not have a pool.
Does 6611 Suncliff Crest have accessible units?
No, 6611 Suncliff Crest does not have accessible units.
Does 6611 Suncliff Crest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6611 Suncliff Crest has units with dishwashers.
