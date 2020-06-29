All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 6602 Timberhill Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
6602 Timberhill Dr
Last updated September 10 2019 at 6:57 AM

6602 Timberhill Dr

6602 Timberhill · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6602 Timberhill, San Antonio, TX 78238

Amenities

garage
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Cute as button cozy home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. NO CARPET! All tile. Master bedroom with full bathroom. Nice big back yard, perfect for BBQ's. Easy access to the Medical center, USAA, LP 410, I-10, Hwy 90, Lackland, Shopping, schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6602 Timberhill Dr have any available units?
6602 Timberhill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 6602 Timberhill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6602 Timberhill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6602 Timberhill Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6602 Timberhill Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6602 Timberhill Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6602 Timberhill Dr offers parking.
Does 6602 Timberhill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6602 Timberhill Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6602 Timberhill Dr have a pool?
No, 6602 Timberhill Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6602 Timberhill Dr have accessible units?
No, 6602 Timberhill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6602 Timberhill Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6602 Timberhill Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6602 Timberhill Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6602 Timberhill Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Estraya Westover Hills
1626 North Ellison Drive
San Antonio, TX 78251
Hillcreste at Thousand Oaks
1570 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio, TX 78232
Richland Trace Apartments
7791 Woodchase
San Antonio, TX 78240
Tivona
11500 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Rosillo Creek Apartments
5239 Eisenhauer Rd
San Antonio, TX 78218
Acero Southtown
333 West Cevallos Street
San Antonio, TX 78204
Greenbrier Apartments
8535 Greenbrier
San Antonio, TX 78209
Summit of Thousand Oaks
1550 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio, TX 78232

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Antonio 2 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio