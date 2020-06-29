Cute as button cozy home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. NO CARPET! All tile. Master bedroom with full bathroom. Nice big back yard, perfect for BBQ's. Easy access to the Medical center, USAA, LP 410, I-10, Hwy 90, Lackland, Shopping, schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6602 Timberhill Dr have any available units?
6602 Timberhill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.