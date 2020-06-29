All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 6602 Sabine Pass.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
6602 Sabine Pass
Last updated October 26 2019 at 3:33 AM

6602 Sabine Pass

6602 Sabine Pass · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6602 Sabine Pass, San Antonio, TX 78242

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Great rental close to military bases! 3 bedroom and 2 bath, Covered patio to enjoy the San Antonio weather. Easy access to shopping, airport and schools. Call to set up an appointment. Only small dogs allowed NO CATS!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6602 Sabine Pass have any available units?
6602 Sabine Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 6602 Sabine Pass currently offering any rent specials?
6602 Sabine Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6602 Sabine Pass pet-friendly?
Yes, 6602 Sabine Pass is pet friendly.
Does 6602 Sabine Pass offer parking?
Yes, 6602 Sabine Pass offers parking.
Does 6602 Sabine Pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6602 Sabine Pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6602 Sabine Pass have a pool?
No, 6602 Sabine Pass does not have a pool.
Does 6602 Sabine Pass have accessible units?
No, 6602 Sabine Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 6602 Sabine Pass have units with dishwashers?
No, 6602 Sabine Pass does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6602 Sabine Pass have units with air conditioning?
No, 6602 Sabine Pass does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Siesta Lane
111 Siesta Lane
San Antonio, TX 78201
San Miguel
5202 Texana Dr
San Antonio, TX 78249
Diamond Ridge
5235 Glen Ridge Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Villas of Henderson Pass
16465 Henderson Pass
San Antonio, TX 78232
Pearl Park
5100 NW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78229
Ashley Oaks
16400 Henderson Pass
San Antonio, TX 78232
MORGAN MANOR APARTMENTS
7135 Oaklawn Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
The Mansions at Briggs Ranch
5565 Mansions Bluffs
San Antonio, TX 78245

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio