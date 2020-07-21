Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
6601 Spring Hurst
6601 Spring Hurst
6601 Spring Hurst Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
6601 Spring Hurst Street, San Antonio, TX 78249
Babcock North
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
6601 Spring Hurst Available 07/10/19 - Great 3 BR 2.5 bath in Babcock North * Huge master bedroom w/ walk-in closet and access to balcony * Two living areas * Breakfast bar * Close to shopping
(RLNE4972186)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6601 Spring Hurst have any available units?
6601 Spring Hurst doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 6601 Spring Hurst currently offering any rent specials?
6601 Spring Hurst is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6601 Spring Hurst pet-friendly?
Yes, 6601 Spring Hurst is pet friendly.
Does 6601 Spring Hurst offer parking?
No, 6601 Spring Hurst does not offer parking.
Does 6601 Spring Hurst have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6601 Spring Hurst does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6601 Spring Hurst have a pool?
No, 6601 Spring Hurst does not have a pool.
Does 6601 Spring Hurst have accessible units?
No, 6601 Spring Hurst does not have accessible units.
Does 6601 Spring Hurst have units with dishwashers?
No, 6601 Spring Hurst does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6601 Spring Hurst have units with air conditioning?
No, 6601 Spring Hurst does not have units with air conditioning.
